Breaking News: Huskies State Champs!

Sat, 11/25/2017 - 9:20pm

The Owatonna Huskies captured the state Class 5A Football Championship Saturday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Huskies crushed Elk River 63-26 to capture the state title. This is the second time Owatonna has won the state football title. The last time was in 2013.

The Times will have special expanded coverage of the Huskies storybook season in Tuesday’s print edition.

