‘Team Biohazard’ sets the bar high

Watch out for Team Biohazard.

They’re seven men. On a mission. To set records.

The Kasson-Mantorville Middle School eighth-graders did just that on Oct. 10 in Knowledge Bowl competition at the Southeast Minnesota Cooperative in Rochester.

Team Biohazard scored a K-M Middle School Knowledge Bowl team-best 95 points, set records for most points in one round and the written test by a team, and defeated about 25 other area teams.

The friends chose their team’s name in sixth grade, when Jack Kujath’s dad, Jeff, finagled some “biohazard” tape and gave a roll to Jack.

Each teammate has a small “biohazard” piece on his name tag, and each wears the requisite Team Biohazard t-shirt.

“It was just a stupid thing we came up with,” said Ethan Barnum, a designated team spokesman along with Anders Herfindahl-Quint. “It kind of stuck after that.”

Team members also include Zach Alexander, Carter Bebee, Adam Jennissen and Jack Nelson.

The guys represent one of 15 KMMS teams. Another squad placed sixth in Rochester.

They practice during lunch, working to get informed on matters of science, math, geography, history, English, sports, and current events.

You must answer 30 questions in each of three rounds, and 60 questions in the written portion during competition.

Knowledge Bowl also highlights teamwork and decision-making skills. The season begins in September and ends in January.

Next up for KMMS: Nov. 17, back in Rochester.

Team Biohazard, coached by KMMS instructors Jon Buchanan, Dillon Denter and Jeff Fague, hopes to advance to the regional event and top that record score.

“We need to beat it,” Bebee said. “We need to buzz in faster, and beat the competition.”

"We set one record," Herfindahl-Quint said. "We've gotta break it."