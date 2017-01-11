Kasson’s new Kwik Trip store opened with a flourish on Oct. 26.

Company president Don Zeitlow joined local officials and store employees in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the 6,000 square-foot facility on the south side of Highway 14.

“It’s good for the community of Kasson, it’s good for our co-workers,” said Zeitlow, 82, of La Crosse, Wis. – Kwik Trip’s home base. “It gives them a place to work. We’re going to offer more jobs for our people and we can offer more variety for our customers. And we can just do a better job.”

Work began in early June on the store, one of 57 to open this year in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

It offers 10 gas pumps, three diesel lanes, a trucker’s weigh scale, a drive-through car wash, a variety of food and goods, and all sorts of parking.

There are about 37 employees, mostly part-time.

Kwik Trip has been in Kasson for 29 years, at three locations. The former store, which operated until Oct. 18, was across the street on Eighth Street Southeast.

“We’re always looking for economic generators, and I think you’re standing in one of the biggest ones in town,” Mayor Chris McKern said. “This is not only going to help the current tax base, but our future tax base as we attract more retailers as our community grows.”

“It’s great that they chose to invest in the community and expand the store,” he said, “and we’re glad to have them.”

Don Zeitlow established Kwik Trip in 1965 with one store in Eau Claire, Wis. He and partner John Hanson expanded to La Crosse in 1971.

The company now operates about 570 retail stores, and had $4.8 billion in sales during 2014, according to the La Crosse Tribune.

It operates its own bakery, dairy and kitchens (see www.kwiktrip.com for more information).