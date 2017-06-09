Area Teen Serves Up Leadership at State Fair

Through citizenship education and leadership activities, a Dodge County teenager has engaged in positive promotion of Minnesota 4-H by serving as a state ambassador.

In her second year as a 4-H ambassador, Valerie Sauder served in a leadership role this year during the Minnesota State Fair. She was selected with about two dozen other 4-Hers from around Minnesota to represent 4-H as state ambassadors.

“It has given me a broader view of 4-H,” Sauder said of being an ambassador. “I have met some of my best friends through the program.”

She is a 10-year member of the Milton Climbers 4-H Club and lives on the Alberts Brothers Dairy Farm outside of Pine Island, where the family milks 600 dairy cows.

The State Ambassador program is a time-intensive program and requires full participation to build relationships with team members, plan for events and be prepared for ambassador activities. One of the key expectations is to be a positive role model to and representative of all youth involved in 4-H.

After serving as an ambassador for one year, Sauder was chosen to come back for a second year to be part of a leadership team training new ambassadors. The ambassadors are involved in the State Fair as well as regional and state conferences earlier in the year.