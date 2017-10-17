Bad gas delivered in BP

A batch of bad gas made its way into Blooming Prairie over the weekend.

Casey’s in Blooming Prairie is one of 44 stations throughout southeastern Minnesota, as well as northeastern Iowa and western Wisconsin, that received diesel-tainted gasoline Friday and Saturday, the Minnesota Department of Commerce reports.

The diesel-tainted gas came from Magellan Midstream Partners fuel distribution terminal in Eyota, according to the Commerce Department. Magellan reports that an operational malfunction inadvertently added small amounts of diesel fuel into the gasoline, potentially affecting 87 octane gasoline distributed from the terminal and delivered to service stations, convenience stores and truck stops.

Magellan notified the Commerce Department’s Weights and Measures Division of the problem and the immediate actions it is taking to recover and replace the contaminated gasoline.

Inspectors from the Commerce Department will be testing samples at the stations to ensure that all problems are corrected. The department will also investigate the operational cause of the contamination, Magellan’s response and its corrective actions.

While it is unlikely the small amount of contamination will cause severe or long-term vehicle damage, consumers who bought gas since Friday afternoon and experienced poor performance such as knocking or pinging should contact the Commerce Department at 651-539-1555.