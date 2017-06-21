Bike Safety 101

Take a drive on a summer day and you’re sure to find some kids riding their bicycles. Before that can happen, the kids need to learn about bicycle safety.

Now, some area kids can check that off their to-do list.

Just Like Home School Age Child Care, in collaboration with K-M Community Education and Project Kids, hosted the first Community Bike Rodeo on Wednesday, June 14 at Kasson’s Community Education building.

Jenny Carrier, Community Education Director, described the various activities that were available for the kids.

“They sit through a little bit of a presentation, then helmet check, and a bike check for tires and making sure it’s the right height, “ she said. “We also have six different obstacles that they ride their bikes through: watching out for obstacles, turn signals, cross walk, stopping and going, a slow race, and a figure- eight route.”

Marlo Bungum, co-Director and owner of Just Like Home SACC, said it’s hoped the event will become an annual event to promote bicycle safety for youngsters ages 4-14.

It’s a good thing this event only happens once a year, because Bungum said it took about that long to plan the community bike rodeo.

It was born out of Safe Routes to School Initiative, which was started over a year ago.