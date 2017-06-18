Wednesday, June 21, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: Accident takes life of Dodge County man on Father's Day

Sun, 06/18/2017 - 10:56pm

A Dodge Center man was killed in an accident in an accident Wabasha County Sunday afternoon.

 According to the State Patrol report, the 48-year-old Dodge Center man was driving a Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on the County Road 15, just west of Highway 63, in Mount Pheasant Township. According to reports, the SUV went off the road, landed on its roof, and hit a power pole at 1:31 p.m. No other vehicle was involved in the fatal accident.

The State Patrol says the name of the driver will be released Monday.

Check back for more updated information.

 

