Saturday, June 24, 2017
Home / Dodge County Independent / News / Breaking News: ATV crash seriously injures boy

Breaking News: ATV crash seriously injures boy

Fri, 06/23/2017 - 3:47pm admin

An area youth has been seriously injured in an ATV crash in Dodge County.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday in the area of 575th Street and 260th Avenue outside of Mantorville. 

The name of the boy has not been released. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reports Mayo One Helicopter transported the boy to St. Mary’s hospital in Rochester. His exact condition is unknown, but the boy reportedly has injuries to both legs and an arm.

Along with the sheriff’s office, Mantorville Fire, Gold Cross Ambulance and West Concord Ambulance responded to the crash.

No other information is available at this time.

