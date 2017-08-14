Tuesday, August 15, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: Car crashes during high-speed chase in Dodge County

Mon, 08/14/2017 - 10:53pm admin

A car has crashed after a high-speed pursuit began in Mower County and ended in Dodge County Monday evening.

The crash happened on Highway 56 south of Dodge Center and closed down the roadway for a period. 

It’s unknown the extent of injuries from the crash.

The case is being handled by the Mower County Sheriff’s Office. No further details are available at this time. The DCI will have more when they become available.

