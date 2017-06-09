Friday, September 8, 2017
Firefighters and law enforcement personnel respond Wednesday to a possible chemical explosion at a resident near Wasioja.

BREAKING NEWS: Explosion reported at Wasioja

Wed, 09/06/2017 - 12:57pm admin

Area firefighters and law enforcement members responded Wednesday morning to a reported chemical explosion at a home at 600th Street and 213th Avenue, on the east edge of Wasioja. No one appeared to be injured.

The site is listed online as Aaron’s Authentic Rubs.

More information will be available as it is released by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.

