Tuesday, May 2, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: Fire destroys farm shed in Steele County

BREAKING NEWS: Fire destroys farm shed in Steele County

Mon, 05/01/2017 - 1:53pm admin1

A fire destroyed a large farm shed on the Reid Stransky farm located south of Owatonna Monday morning. Huge plumes of thick, gray smoke could be seen for miles in the area of Highways 14 and 218. 

About 40 firefighters from Owatonna, Blooming Prairie and Ellendale battled the blaze for several hours.

Fire officials suspect a faulty space heater caused the fire.

The Stranskys run a large dairy operation on the farm located in the 3200 block of Austin Road.

The Times will have more on this fire in Tuesday's print edition.

