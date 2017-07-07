Sunday, July 9, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: Mobile home destroyed in Owatonna blaze

Fri, 07/07/2017 - 11:31pm

The State Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate a blaze at a mobile home in Owatonna Friday afternoon.

Firefighters from Owatonna responded to the blaze at Colonial Manor park on the west side of Owatonna at about 4:15 p.m. The structure was engulfed in flames by the time the fire department arrived on the scene.

Another mobile home next door was damaged during the fire. 

At first it was unknown if anybody was inside the residence, but investigators later determined no one was home at the time.

