BREAKING NEWS: Referendum passes in Blooming Prairie

Wed, 11/08/2017 - 12:05am admin

The results are in from the Blooming Prairie School District 756 elections Tuesday.

All three referendum questions passed. There were 601 total votes cast. Question 1 passed 393-206, Question 2 passed 364-234 and Question 3 passed 363-234.

The school board race included three incumbents and one newcomer for four seats. All four have been elected. Results were: Kelly Braaten- 490; Pam Hameister- 478; Rodney Krell- 477 and Dean Meshke-473. There were a total of 63 write-ins.

