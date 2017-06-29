BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court rejects Dodge feedlot issue

The Minnesota Supreme Court has rejected a local family’s fight against feedlots in Dodge County.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court denied to even review the feedlot issue, bringing an end to the bitter three-year battle brought on by Lowell and Evelyn Trom of rural Blooming Prairie.

The Troms had sued Dodge County and feedlot operators for building the 11th feedlot operation within three miles of their Westfield Township farm.

The feedlot involved in the controversy is owned by Masching Swine Farms.

Paul Reuvers, attorney for Dodge County, said he is relieved that the case is finally over.

