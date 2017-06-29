Thursday, June 29, 2017
Home / Steele County Times / News / BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court rejects Dodge feedlot issue

BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court rejects Dodge feedlot issue

Thu, 06/29/2017 - 6:14pm admin

The Minnesota Supreme Court has rejected a local family’s fight against feedlots in Dodge County. 

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court denied to even review the feedlot issue, bringing an end to the bitter three-year battle brought on by Lowell and Evelyn Trom of rural Blooming Prairie. 

The Troms had sued Dodge County and feedlot operators for building the 11th feedlot operation within three miles of their Westfield Township farm. 

The feedlot involved in the controversy is owned by Masching Swine Farms. 

Paul Reuvers, attorney for Dodge County, said he is relieved that the case is finally over. 

We will have more in next week’s print editions on this developing story.

 

See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.

Steele County Times & DCI

Steele County Times
507-583-4431
411 E. Main St.
P.O. Box 247
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

Dodge County Independent
507-634-7503
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

Dodge County Printing
507-634-2661
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media