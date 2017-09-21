Saturday, September 23, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: Surprise development in murder trial

Thu, 09/21/2017 - 8:21pm admin

Midway through jury selection in a Steele County murder trial, one of the accused murderers has brought the trial to an end by entering a plea.

On Thursday, Cyrus Trevino of Owatonna pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of Richard Jurgensen of Medford. The plea came on the fourth day of jury selection in the Steele County Courthouse in Owatonna.

Trevino had faced the potential of life in prison without parole on a first-degree murder charge. However, he will now receive up to the maximum of 40 years in prison on the reduced second-degree charge.

No date has been set for sentencing. 

The other accused murderer, Gerald Blevins, is being tried separately. 

