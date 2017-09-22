BREAKING NEWS: Top candidate turns down Steele administrator job

The top candidate for Steele County Administrator has turned down the job.

Michael Plante confirmed Friday that he will not be coming to Steele County after reaching an impasse in contract negotiations with county officials. He declined to elaborate on what specifically the hang up was in the contract discussions.

The county board will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. to discuss what its next options are in landing a county administrator.

The county had previously interviewed two other finalists for the job. They were Jennifer Bromeland of Jackson and Scott Goldberg, the environmental services director for Steele County.

The Times will have more on this latest twist in next week’s print edition.