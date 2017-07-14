Sunday, July 16, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: Vehicle rolls on Mantorville Ave

Fri, 07/14/2017 - 6:23pm admin

Public safety officials responded Friday afternoon, July 14, to a single-vehicle rollover near Houston’s Greenhouse on North Mantorville Avenue in Kasson.

A Jeep Cherokee rolled onto its top. Visible responders included Kasson police and firefighters and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Further information is unavailable.

