BREAKING NEWS: Vehicle rolls on Mantorville Ave
Fri, 07/14/2017 - 6:23pm admin
Public safety officials responded Friday afternoon, July 14, to a single-vehicle rollover near Houston’s Greenhouse on North Mantorville Avenue in Kasson.
A Jeep Cherokee rolled onto its top. Visible responders included Kasson police and firefighters and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Further information is unavailable.
