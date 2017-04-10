Bringing History to Life

He served 12 with the Minnesota Historical Society at the Charles A. Lindbergh House in Little Falls.

He said he wanted to return to Minnesota, where family members live and he spent much of his adult life.

“So seeing this opportunity here was a great opportunity, as far as I was concerned,” Westfall said. “I like this part of the state. I like the location between Owatonna and Rochester. There’s a lot that this area has to offer in the way of amenities – also opportunities for growth with respect to the museum.”

“I’m very impressed with the location of the facilities – the buildings that we own, the historic structures as part of the Dodge County Historical Society,” he said. “That is remarkable, because some of the other places I’ve worked, we had a main museum building for the county, but not really any other structures, particularly of a historic nature, that would go along with that to tell the story. This provides an excellent chance for us to bring living history, if we can get around to doing that in an e ective way. I think some of that has already been done. But that is a popular way to interpret history to the general public.”