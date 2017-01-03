Can city help residents with flooding yards?

Ross and Jan Mickelsen moved to Kasson in January last year to be closer to their daughter who is ill. Ross retired from the U.S. Post Office and also worked as a cameraman at a TV station and as a driver for a van to transport disabled people to appointments.

Jan owned and operated a floral shop and a bridal shop. She also worked in real estate and for a wireless phone company that sold internet services before she retired.

The couple moved to Kasson from southern Missouri.

If a flake of snow fell there, they would close the schools, she said. It’s been an adjustment getting used to Minnesota’s never-ending winters, she said. “It’s hard to adjust to being inside so much.”

The couple purchased a home on 12th Ave Northeast.

When spring came last year and the beginning of the rainiest summer in a long time, the couple could tell they would have a problem with water in their back yard.

As the summer progressed, mowing became more and more of a challenge because there was always standing water in their back yard. The couple’s utility stanchions on the edge of their yard are often standing in water.

The couple and their neighbors think the berm to the east of their property is the problem holding the water in their yards but the issue may be resolved by clearing out a channel leading to