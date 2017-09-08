Celebrating with Coffee

There’s something about reaching double digits that deserves a celebration.

The owners of Mantorville’s County Seat Coffeehouse will celebrate its 10th anniversary with an open house from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Free coffee and cake will be offered as thanks to their loyal customers.

The co-owners, Kristin Alexander and Adrianne McNiff, met through their daughters, who were school classmates, but realized they had similar dreams by getting to know each other at church.

“I had been wanting to do it for a while, and she was looking for a change and wanted to start her own business too,” Alexander said.

She said getting their coffeehouse started included many challenges, such as nding the right location, choosing a concept and menu items, and resolving their financing.

“It was a whirlwind the first few months,” Alexander said.

McNiff said the women learned a lot about running a restaurant on the fly.

They quickly realized that they needed to increase their food items, so they added a full breakfast to their menu.

Alexander said they didn’t how much they were undertaking when they started the business.

“We came in naive, which was probably a good thing because it’s a lot of work,” she said. “The restaurant business is tough. You have to stick to what you do really good and not try to be everything to everybody. We know what our niché is.”

She said she has learned to take things day by day to avoid being overwhelmed by managerial tasks such as schedule, payroll, taxes and ordering, in addition to cooking. McNiff said that, when she’s not busy with managerial tasks, she enjoys getting to know her customers, expecially in such a close-knit community. “All the different people that I wouldn’t have met otherwise. We’ve made a lot of new friends along the way,” she said.