Monday, October 30, 2017
Home / Dodge County Independent / News / City of Kasson to Collect Community Input at Comprehensive Plan Meeting
Residents, business owners and other community members can provide their thoughts, opinions, and ideas about the City of Kasson’s Comprehensive Plan at a community workshop to be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 in the commons at Kasson-Mantorville High School.

City of Kasson to Collect Community Input at Comprehensive Plan Meeting

Fri, 10/27/2017 - 2:06pm admin1
By: 
Richard Johnson

The City of Kasson is updating its Comprehensive Plan, which will help set the stage for the City’s future development, growth and public infrastructure investment.  

 

Residents, business owners and other community members can provide their thoughts, opinions, and ideas about the plan at a community workshop to be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 in the commons at Kasson-Mantorville High School.

 

The meeting will include a short presentation about the plans progress followed by interactive and fun small group exercises.

 

The City’s Comprehensive Plan is a long-range document that will identify the community’s long-term vision, goals, policies, strategies and opportunities. The ideas and thoughts of community members will help establish and identify future directions the City will take in areas such as land use, economic development, and parks and trails.  

 

The community meeting is part of the second phase of the planning process, and thus provides an opportunity for participants to learn about what the process has discovered about the community to this point, and to share opinions about the city’s strengths, opportunities, and challenges for the future.  

See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.

Steele County Times & DCI

Steele County Times
507-583-4431
411 E. Main St.
P.O. Box 247
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

Dodge County Independent
507-634-7503
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

Dodge County Printing
507-634-2661
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media