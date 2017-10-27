City of Kasson to Collect Community Input at Comprehensive Plan Meeting

The City of Kasson is updating its Comprehensive Plan, which will help set the stage for the City’s future development, growth and public infrastructure investment.

Residents, business owners and other community members can provide their thoughts, opinions, and ideas about the plan at a community workshop to be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 in the commons at Kasson-Mantorville High School.

The meeting will include a short presentation about the plans progress followed by interactive and fun small group exercises.

The City’s Comprehensive Plan is a long-range document that will identify the community’s long-term vision, goals, policies, strategies and opportunities. The ideas and thoughts of community members will help establish and identify future directions the City will take in areas such as land use, economic development, and parks and trails.

The community meeting is part of the second phase of the planning process, and thus provides an opportunity for participants to learn about what the process has discovered about the community to this point, and to share opinions about the city’s strengths, opportunities, and challenges for the future.