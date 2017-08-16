City to upgrade downtown sidewalks

“We’ve had some tripping hazards,” he said. “We want to maintain it in good condition. That’s why we’re making the investment in the Main Street area, to help the commercial businesses and make it more accessible to people with disabilities.”

Curb and gutter has been installed on Third, Fourth and Fifth Avenues Northwest in the first phase of the city’s $6.78 million street assessment project.

The project, to include 11 phases, is expected to finish in 2018.

Theobald said utilities continue to be added on other phases in additional parts of the project. He said the Third Street Northeast paving project was recently completed in about a half- day, to get the street ready for the Festival in the Park parade. The $82,000 project was completed by Rochester Sand & Gravel, Inc.

The city has requested an easement to be able to use access points in and out of Shopko Hometown – on Mantorville Avenue and Fourth Street Northwest – to be able to eventually develop the lot. “We’re hearing from people, but nobody’s saying, ‘Oh, we’re ready to buy,’” Coleman said.

The Shopko store at 301 Mantorville Ave. S. in Kasson is owned by Kranthi Realty LLC, Green Bay, Wis. The property is listed with a sale price of $4,437,500 on LoopNet.com, a commercial real estate marketplace, through Minneapolis- based Upland Real Estate Group.