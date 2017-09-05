City Wide Garage Sales

KASSON

606 15th Ave NW Kasson. Open Friday and Saturday at 7 a.m. Lots of kids’ toys, girls clothes 7-12, some toddler, boys 3T-6, shoes, outdoor clothing, pull-behind bike trailer, kids bikes, kids books, games, camping chairs, misc. items, and home decor.

906 3rd St. SE Kasson. Friday, 8-7pm & Saturday, 8-12pm. No more baby boy sale!! Newborn to 18 months, little boys shoes up to size 5, highchair cover/activity mat, women’s clothes, romance books, household misc.

202 12th Avenue NW Kasson. Thursday 8am-7pm, Friday 8am-6pm & Saturday 8am-noon. Down Sizing Storage Shed Sale! Something for everyone! Put this one on your list to hit first! Nice womans clothing, shoes, linens, furniture, household items, staging decor, etc.

1601 13th Ave NE Kasson. Fri 8-5, Sat 8-3. Boys 2T-4T, girls newborn-2T, kids items, maternity and women’s clothes, household items, patio table and chairs, toys and much more!

25278 County Highway 34, Kasson. Friday 8-5 & Saturday 8-3. 8’ Hiniker snow plow for full size GM Trucks 1999-2003, computer desks, bar, some antiques, cedar chest, book cases, vanity with bench, entertainment centers, rockers, glider and many, many more small furniture items. Elliptical, table lift for motorcycle, tire machine, American Girl Doll items and so much, much, more! Happy couple must condense two complete households with garages.

1202 N Mantorville Ave, Kasson. Sat. 7:30-3pm. Multi family, Mako Gary Fisher 13” boys bike, Campmate Camp Kitchen, 2 Kelty youth sleeping bags, double car DVD player, 2 Nintendo DSi game systems and games, Xbox 360 games, costumes, children’s and adult clothing, toys, strollers, household items, misc.

St John’s Lutheran Church Annual Rummage Sale, 301 8th NW Kasson. Friday 2-6pm & Saturday 9am-2pm. , Multi-Family, clothing-infant to adult, toys, housewares, linens, home decor, etc.

27th South Fork Drive SE Kasson. Thursday 4-6pm, Friday 9am-6pm & Saturday 8-12/ Daughters & Friends Sale- Men, women plus sizes professional clothing, house decor, new crafts, cash register, garden items, too much to mention. Baked goods for cancer fund-raiser.

1006 3RD St NE Kasson. Thursday 5-8, Friday 8-6, Saturday 8-11. Multi-Family Sale. Elliptical machine, 2 Pack N Plays, high chair, baby toys, baby swing, baby walker, boys clothes up to 24 months, girls clothes, 3T-5/6, mens clothes, womens clothes and shoes and purses, household items, tools, outdoor kids toys, stereo.

406 6th Ave NW, Kasson, Thursday & Friday 10-6, Saturday 10-2. Newborn-kids clothes, assorted sizes, boys & girls. XL-XXL maternity clothes, baby items, books, movies, lawn mower and lots more. Many items $1 or less! Everything priced to sell!

65893 250th Ave Kasson. 2.5 miles south, Cty Rd 13. Thursday & Friday 8-5, Saturday 8-12. Books, games, puzzles, toys, dishes, household items, linens, comforters, lamps, baby equipment/crib, boys clothes NB-5T, men’s clothing, golf items, outdoor tools, jewelry, plus grandma’s treasures.

202 10th Ave SE, Kasson. Friday 8-3, Saturday 8-12. Girls infant- sz 8, women’s M-2XL, maternity. LOTS of toys and books, tupperware, stamp sets, crafting supplies, kids desk, bounce house, infant swing, highchair, crib mattress and much more!

1107 1st Ave NE Kasson. Friday 7-4 & Saturday 7-11. Few clothes mens large to XXL, womens XL. Lots of misc items due to spring clean up, pop shoppe bottles and cases, old metal cooler and other old items, home and garden house decor items.

1200 West Main, Kasson, Thursday 2pm-6pm & Friday 8am-1pm. Name brand women and teen clothes, quilt fabric, soap making supplies, mid-size oak rocking chair, Intex swimming pool, 16ftx48” deep, and much misc.

1003 22nd St. NE Kasson, Friday Noon-6pm & Saturday 7am-2pm, Oak desk with 2 drawers, Playtex forced air breast pump, boys 0-6 yrs, girls 0-5yrs: clothes, shoes, and toys.

904 9th St. NW Kasson. Thurs-Fri 8-5 & Sat 8-12. Tools, tool boxes, pickup ladders, trucker chains, sawhorses, RV & camping accessories, canopy, household goods, furniture, Kid Kraft doll house/accessories, toys, lots more.

1306 1st Ave Circle NE Kasson. Fri 8am-5pm & Sat 8am-3pm. Multi-Family sale, boy’s clothes, 12mo-3T, girls clothes 2T-3T, preteen girls clothes sz 10-12, mens/womens clothes, kid/adults outerwear, Coach purses, baby items (pack/play, strollers, Bumbo w/ tray, etc.), toys, quilts, household items, books, misc. No sale if raining.

409 4th Ave NE Kasson, Multi-Family Household items, bedding, pictures and furniture.

25376 Cty Hwy 34 (1 mile east of 57). Fri 9-5 & Sat 9-1. Twin beds, love seat and chair, table w/ 4 chairs, rugs, TV’s, Xmas tree, TV stand, organizing bins, clothing, quilt rack, sewing machine, kitchen items, pots and pans. Too much to list. Craft items and misc.

705 20th St. NE Kasson, Thurs. 2pm-8pm, Fri 8am-6pm & Sat 7am-noon. Huge multi-family sale-lots of boys (size 3-8) and girls (size 4-7) clothes, infant/child toys and gear, women’s clothing, shoes, household and lots of miscellaneous items.

1000 1st PL NW Kasson. Thurs 10-4, Fri 8-5. Something for everyone, especially kids! Pack N’ Play, double jogging stroller, crib, crib mattress, kids toys, clothes: boy (4T), girl (2T), women’s, Glider Rocker, air compressor, TV stand, patio set, house goods, misc.

804 10th St. NW, Kasson, Thurs. 12-6 & Fri. 8-4. Sports, camping, furniture, toys, puzzles, games, crafts, scrapbooking, baking, household items, bedding, decorations, books, educational tools, clothes and much more. All items in good condition and many new.

305 9th Ave NE, Kasson, Fri 8-3 & Sat 8-5. Kids bikes, toys, teen girl clothes and shoes, computer monitors, miscellaneous items, DVD’s.

2006 9th Ave NE, Kasson, Fri 8-6 & Sat 8-2. Many house hold and decorative items, pottery barn crib bedding, girls bedding and curtains, magic bullet, kitchen items, books for all ages, canadel dark solid wood table and six dining chairs and matching lighted hutch, entry way bench, chest deep freezer, toys (Legos, Our Generation dolls and accessories, vintage collector Barbies, Barbie house, Frozen child’s vanity, POP figures), clothing and accessories (name brand women, men, teen girl, little girl/toddler sizes, shoes (toddler girl and womens size 6-7.5), black Dansko size 7.5.

1000 3rs St. NE, Kasson, Thurs. 9-6, Fri 9-6, & Sat 9-12. Adult clothing, junior-plus size, purses, household items, home decor, Christmas village pieces, collectible die cast cars and lots more!

1001 2nd Place NW, Kasson, Fri 8-5 & Sat 8-3. Large 3 Family Sale- exceptional quality items, home decor, household items, entertainment center, hutch, drop leaf table and chairs, Lrg area rug,wood blinders, antique porcelain sink, stainless steel kitchen sink, toilet, collectibles, clothing, misc.

107 2nd Ave NE, Kasson, Fri 8-6 & Sat 8-3. Multi-Family- children’s clothes (boys and girls), 0-teen, toys, household items, table, chairs, lamps, mens and womens clothes.

1006 1st Pl NW, Kasson, Sat 8-1. NFL Jerseys, sports collectibles, surround sound stereo, golf balls, 4 & 10 cup coffee makers, books, DVD’s, play station 2 games, lots of miscellaneous.

2206 13th Ave NE, Kasson, Thurs. 7-14 & Fri 7-4. Tools, furniture, cabinets: chop saw, air compressors, oak book shelf cabinet, gun cabinet, 29x58” pella window, youth saddle, Yamaha stereo system, ceiling fan, 6 dining room chairs, bluetooth speakers, stainless steel sink/faucets, Ryobi deep throat scroll saw, 10 leather jackets, counter top, turn table, many shop smalls.

713 23rd St. NE, Kasson, Fri 8-5, Sat 8-12. Kidzapalooza! Multi-Family Sale. Tons of kids clothes, shoes, books, toys, games, puzzles, ride toys, step one kitchen, kids table-n-chairs, women’s clothes, crafts, fabric, books, curtains, household decor, interior doors, home theater system, bookshelf.

1002 1st PL NW, Kasson, Thurs. 10-4 & Fri 4-7. Couch, loveseat, riding mower and utility cart, snowblower, 1950s Formica tables and chrome chairs, headboard/foot-board, rugs, boy’s clothes (10-12), toys, misc., and more!!

HAYFIELD

25398 710th St. Hayfield, MN. (Address is just off of Hwy 13, between Kasson and Oslo). Friday 8am-6pm & Saturday 8am-2pm. Items on sale: Bunk bed, electric glass top stove, lift reclining chair, table, mismatched chairs, antique singer treadle sewing machine w/ cast iron base and wood cabinet, 2 antique lamps, Red Wing crocks, some antique dishes, telescope, old unique jars, smaller foosball table, single hide-a bed couch, saddle and some tack, children and adult clothing, toys, stuffed animals, Legos, Lego table, bikes, lots and lots of children’s books and movies, DVD and VHS, some hanging flower baskets and other flowers...Something for everyone! Watch for signs! **On Facebook, look for an event called: “Roni’s Garage Sale” for some pictures of items on sale**

BYRON

408 4th St. NW Byron, Thurs. 10am-6pm, Fri 8am-6pm, Sat 8am-3pm. Estate items: Dishes, Electrolux vacuum, walker, wheelchair, rolling seated walkers, head board for double bed, queen air mattress double chamber, clothes, Xmas items, wood TV stand, corner Scandinavian TV stand, plant containers, toys, games, miscellaneous.

217 9th St. NE Byron, Thurs & Fri 8-5, Sat 8-2. Clothes, books, household items, lots of miscellaneous, holiday decorations, pillow topper for queen size mattress, large wall picture, small microwave, computer desk w/ computer speakers, amplifier, keyboard & mouse, padded cloth headboard, long floral curtains, night stand.

205 2nd St. NW Byron, Fri 8-4 & Sat 8-3. His & Hers Sale- Mens, womens and girls clothing (size 10-12) $0.50-$1.00, dresser, computer desk, entertainment center, books, misc. household/garage items, including lawn mower, snowblower, wheels and tires and assorted other items.

201 Byron Ave N., Thurs. 1pm-7pm, Fri. 9am-7pm, Sat. 9am-3pm. Tack Sale: large selection of horse tack, some camping equipment and clothing. Trail saddles, blankets, cinches, bridles, saddle cushions, buckets, screen tent, fly masks, and lots of miscellaneous.

103 9th St. NE, Byron, Fri. & Sat. 8-?. Kitchen items, fabric, kids vintage games, vintage dolls, skate boards, home decor, lawn decor, clothes kids & adults, holiday decor, bathroom vanity, pet supplies, jewelry, LOTS AND LOTS OF HOSTAS, lots of misc. 100% of the proceeds goes to RideAbility.

905 1st Ave NE, Byron, Fri. & Sat. 8-4. Jewelry armorer, 19”TV, desk, recliners, car seat, powerwheel car, quilts, linens, dolls and doll clothes, bar stools, table and 4 chairs, glass table and 4 chairs, Xmas items, children and adult clothes, kitchen items, many novelties, stand, toys, frames, puzzles, manual treadmill, fishing poles, tent.

219 10th Ave NW, Byron, Fri. 8-5 and Sat. 8-5. Plus size clothing, Coach small crossbody purse, cuisinart ice cream makers, two hunting chairs and some hunting clothing, Party Lite candles and Party Lite items, lots of miscellaneous kitchen and houseware items, collectible Avon Mother’s Day plates.

207 4th St. NE Byron. May 4,5,6 & May 11,12,13. 9am to 7pm. Sat. 8:30 to 4pm. Play pen-suitcase-high chair-clothes-men-woman-kids-new vacuum cleaner-misc. 20,21pd

DODGE CENTER

410 8th St NW, Dodge Center. Wed 5-8, Thurs. 5-8, Fri 1-6, Fill A Bag Sale! Tons of clothes and shoes, $5 per bag, bags are provided. All other items priced to sell!

20339 650 St Dodge Center. (South of airport). Thur & Fri 8-7, Sat 8-Noon. Multi-family, model cars, lawn-shop-farm tools, kitchen and household items, never used 20’x8’ & 3’ covered car hauler, 15’ cube can, 12’x7.5’ snowmobile trailer

MANTORVILLE

215 9th St W Mantorville, Fri 8am-7pm, Sat 8am-2pm. Variety of items for sale.

27670 600th St Mantorville, 9-5 Fri & Sat. Moving Sale. Many household items.

909 Blanch St. Mantorville, Fri 8-6pm & Sat 8-3pm. Moving sale- Lazy Boy Recliners, end tables, TV stands, lamps, dining room table (4 leaves w/ 6 chairs), office desk, elliptical, rotisserie, outdoor table and chairs, misc. garage items.

202 9th St. W Mantorville. Friday 8am-6pm. Moving Sale- girl’s clothing sizes 8-12, books, toys, kitchenware, patio furniture, lamps, bedding, gardening and canning items.

24705 619th St. Mantorville, Fri. 7:30-5 & Sat. 8-1. Power miter saw, yard sprayer, storage cabinets and containers, patio table and chairs, antiques, weight bench, karaoke machine, twin mattress (new), toddler bed, rowing machine, golf set/bag, kerosene and electric heaters, 2001 Yamaha motorcycle.

61217 251 St. Ave Mantorville, Thurs. 4-7pm, Fri. 8am-6pm, & Sat. 8am-12pm. Clothes women size S-XL, 6-16, men size L-XL, women shoes 7-10, coats, hunting, F150 rubber floor/bed mats, pressure washer, craft supplies, book shelf, bathroom mats, curtains, iron boards, candles, wine glasses, card tables and chairs, high chair, cloth diapers, wake boards, roller blades, crib mattress.

26251 590th St. Mantorville, Fri. & Sat. 8-7, Sun. Noon-5. Duncan Phyfe table and chairs, suitcases, canning jars, encyclopedias, kitchen items, MORE.