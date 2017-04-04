Courthouse on track

Architects are onsite at the courthouse, working on the county’s wish list of updates and repairs, after a pipe broke in the attic and flooded the building earlier this year.The insulation in the attic has been removed. Holes have been repaired and new insulation placed. This should prevent bats from coming in and allow for better-regulated temperatures in the building.The county is applying for the Minnesota Safe and Secure Courthouse Grant. They applied on Friday and expect it to be approved by June. The county is asking for $27,025 to help with the cost of courtroom security updates.Construction is continuing on the second floor of the courthouse. “We’re looking at it as a phased approach” said county administrator Elvebak at the county board meeting last week.