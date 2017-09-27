Cover Crops: Lots of Options

The event, hosted by the Dodge Soil and Water Conservation District, also honored the 65th anniversary of the Plowville national soil conservation district eld day, held in September, 1952 on the Henry Snow farm – across County Highway 34 from the Stroebl farm.

Plowville attracted some 125,000 visitors – including presidential candidates Dwight D. Eisenhower and Adlai Stevenson, who were campaigning during that year’s presidential election.

The focus then was the option of conservation farming through terraces, strip tillage and contour plowing.

This year it was cover crops - grasses, legumes or forbs planted to provide seasonal soil cover on cropland when the soil would otherwise be bare, such as before the crop emerges in spring or after fall harvest – plus reduced tillage, vertical tillage, and strip tillage, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Studying all those cover crop possibilities is exciting and important, said Schwartau, who focuses on rural community economics through the Extension.