Cold weather can be a majestic sight to see. However, that majestic look can often blind onlookers of the destruction that can be conducted. Employees of the Steele County Courthouse had a first-hand altercation with that devastation Tuesday.

A pipe burst on the third floor of the county courthouse Jan. 10 causing water to rain down throughout the building and soaking the interior infrastructure. The burst occurred slightly before 1:30 p.m., leaving areas of the historic facility with standing water. Employees and the public were immediately evacuated.

County Engineer Anita Benson said a 2-inch pipe burst and caused about 2 inches of water to stand in many parts of the lower level. “It all worked its way down,” she said. “It just shows you the power of water,” she added.

Laura Elvebak, county administrator, found the damage to be “unbelievable” when she first entered the courthouse. “One would never expect that amount of damage in such a short amount of time,” she said.

Since last week, the county has been operating in catastrophe mode. The courthouse has been closed indefinitely while officials deal with the water crisis and restoring the building to its original shape.

Benson did not want to speculate on how long the courthouse would be down, only to say, “it will be weeks, not days.”

Elvebak said the county does not have a true estimate of the time it will take to become operational again. “We are focusing on the drying out of the building, cleanup and mediation of any hazards,” she said. She added plans are being made with the assumption of the courthouse being closed for at least two months.

She said it’s important to allow time for the inspection, repair and replacement of materials and infrastructure to “assure it is conducive to work and safe for employees and the public.”

Benson confirmed the courthouse is a mess. “When I got there water was coming through the ceilings,” she said.

But what possibly saved the county from suffering even more devastation is that it happened during a workday and emergency crews responded within minutes.

“We were very fortunate to have had it happen during the day so that the response could be virtually immediate,” said Elvebak. The only downside of it happening during the day is that the building had staff and the public that needed to be evacuated immediately. “We are very fortunate that no one was injured and all were able to evacuate safely,” she added.

Within 30 minutes, the building was completely vacated of all employees and members of the public, leaving soggy ceiling tiles as the only remnants in the halls of the courthouse. About 33 employees work in the courthouse on a normal day.

She noted that shortly after the evacuation was deemed complete, the county immediately reached out to Servicemaster of Northfield to start the cleanup process. Servicemaster has also brought in other sub-contractors to assist with the cleanup efforts.

In the early stages after the crisis, crews were working around the clock to cleanup.

Joining in the cleanup efforts from the start were members of the Owatonna Fire Department, the Steele County Sheriff’s Office and county staff to remove any debris and to arrange plastic sheeting to help with the process of drying the building.

Soon after the deluge, Servicemaster rolled in its catastrophe response mobile trailer equipped with large plastic tubes, which were attached to an emergency exit door on the back of the building.

“They’re blowing super dry air in and circulating moist air going out,” Benson explained. “It’s like a dehumidification system on a massive scale.”

The primary focus, Benson said, is to get everything thoroughly dried out before any repairs can be made.

Benson spent most of the week at the courthouse surveying the damage and supervising the cleanup efforts. “I’ve never spent that much time in a courthouse,” she said.

It will be difficult to tell how much structural damage there will be until workers can get into the walls, Benson said. She said it appears the majority of the carpeting will be saved. The elevator has been “red tagged” and can’t be used at this time, she added.

Many computers and other office equipment have been destroyed.

Elvebak said nothing significant has been identified at this time as suffering major structural damage. “But again, it is early in our assessment,” she cautioned.

As of late Friday, Benson said, “We’re making great progress. Everybody has really pitched in. This could have been a whole lot worse without everybody jumping in right away.”

Benson said the teamwork shown by everybody involved will lead to a positive outcome. “There have been a ton of people involved to make it happen,” she said. “Everyone has pulled together to get business operations back together.”

Officials still don’t know what caused the pipe to burst open, but they speculate the culprit may be the sprinkler system on the ceiling of the third floor.

In the initial walk-through of the building, officials said that the third floor appeared to have some of the more obvious damage. As the drying continues, the focus is on confirming the stability of the infrastructure to the building.

“We are going to be doing a full assessment to make sure that all the infrastructure is secure and hasn’t been compromised before we allow anyone back in the building,” she stated.

The insurance adjusters have already been on site, which helps officials cut down the time to create the full-scale report on the building.

Closed Indefinitely

Due to the break, the courthouse is seizing all operations until further notice. The County Administration has relocated both probation services and court administration to three other county and city buildings. Officials are now in the process of removing all technology from the building, including communication services.

Elvebak stated she recognizes that people may be worried or concerned because they have court or may have to meet with a probation officer. “We recognize that and we are quickly trying to get sites set up. Probation services they can contact. We do have them temporarily relocated at the attorney’s office and their regular phone number is all set up a going. Court administration is with the state, so obviously you have a little different process, but they are over at the fire hall,” she added.

“This is certainly an inconvenience, not only to the staff who is working hard to continue with the day-to-day work with little disruption, but for the public, attorneys and anyone who has business conducted at the courthouse,” Elvebak said. She added the county has been working closely with the state to “minimize the inconvenience.”

Emergency Meeting

During an emergency meeting with the county board Friday afternoon, Elvebak noted that while a vast majority should be covered by insurance, there may be a few items down the road that the county will be obligated to replace or repair.

The board also passed a resolution delegating Elvebak authority to execute agreements on behalf of the county. She would be required to consult with Minnesota County Intergovernmental Trust, the county engineer, county attorney and Commissioners James Brady and John Glynn, before moving forward.

The initial resolution did not include commissioners to be involved. Commissioner Greg Krueger suggested that two members from the board assist Elvebak in any decisions regarding the cleanup.

“I think it’s important to have members of the board present with Laura on these consultations,” Krueger added during the brief meeting.

Glynn commended all involved for their response to the incident.

Added Krueger, “I think it’s amazing the job that staff and Servicemasters and everybody has done so far.”

Historical Building

The courthouse was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places in 1976.

Elvebak said every effort is being made to get the building back in use quickly. “But we recognize the historical value and that it is an asset to the community, so we are being considerate and thorough in the response,” she said.

Added Benson, “We know it’s an important building to the community and the county. It means a lot.”

Most of all Elvebak wants everything done in a way that will assure the public the building is safe and allows business to be conducted efficiently and effectively once

the building is repaired.

Similar Crisis

The Steele Courthouse is not the only courthouse in southeastern Minnesota to deal with a water crisis. In 2000, the Winona County Courthouse in Winona became deluged in water, causing millions of dollars in damages.

In September 2000, the ceiling of a fourth-floor courtroom collapsed breaking four water pipes and sending more than 4,500 gallons of water gushing throughout the courthouse. The break, which happened over a weekend and during a storm, caused extensive water damage to the interior of the building. At the time, water kept running throughout the weekend until it was detected.

During the crisis, all offices were relocated to alternate sites and plans for remodeling the structure were put into motion.

Like Steele, Winona’s courthouse was constructed in the late 1800s.

County officials approved a total renovation, which took about two years to complete. “They had to gut the entire building,” said Kenneth Fritz, county administrator. “It was a major renovation.”

The county did have insurance, but the policy did not cover all of the damages, according to Fritz. The county was forced to issue two bonds to pay for the renovations. The last of the bonds will be paid off within the next year, he said.

Fritz is sympathetic to what Steele County officials are now facing with the water damage. “It was not a fun time,” he said.

Despite what Winona faced during its crisis, the county has assured the building’s useful life long into the future.

The same is being hoped for with the Steele courthouse.