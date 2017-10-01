Derailement explained

Just two months removed from the 22-car derailment on Nov. 11 in Ellendale, Union Pacific Railroad found the cause.

According to the initial investigation that was conducted, a rail defect was the cause of the incident. A report, which stated the Union’s findings, was filed with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) on Dec. 30.

Calli Hite, who is the director of corporate communication for the railroad, said that Union Pacific based the determination of the event on “an extensive investigation”.

A final determination of the cause will not be announced until the FRA concludes its own investigation and files a report on the matter.

It has be noted by an FRA spokesperson that a report is expected to be available by March.