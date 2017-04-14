Distracted driving: ‘A real thing’

Dacia Clark was driving between Byron and Rochester a few weeks ago when she hit a patch of ice and rolled her car three times.

The Kasson-Mantorville High School sophomore and her passenger were unharmed. Each had worn a seatbelt. But that frightening moment hit home April 6 during a mock car crash in the high school parking lot.

Two K-M students “died” and several were injured in the accident, caused by another student who had been texting and driving.

“It’s very scary to be in a car crash, especially when you’re looking away for just five seconds,” said Clark, 15. “We did not get hurt, but it was still a scary moment. This is really, really important, especially for kids our age. Distraction’s really a bad thing. It’s a real thing.”