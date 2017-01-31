Dodge County approves new 3-D scanner

The security at the Dodge County courthouse is going to receive a $19,500 upgrade when a new 3-D bag and jacket scanner arrives in about six weeks.

Entering the courthouse is already a fairly meticulous affair, with sergeant Richard Allee or two other deputies at the ready to go through bags, briefcases and jackets before going through a body scanner.

But, manually searching bags, briefcases and other personal duffel can present risks to the individuals doing the inspection.

For example, over the past year, manual examinations and body scans have reportedly uncovered four handguns, more than 100 knives, 50 tasers and multi-tools, three narcotics violations, 25 pepper spray devices, six screwdrivers and one incident involving eight packages of firecrackers.

“Yeah, I never did get the full story behind the firecrackers,” said Dodge County Sheriff, Scott Rose. “I’m sure it was interesting. It should be noted that it’s posted at the door that no firearms or knives are permitted in the building. Once you cross that threshold with a weapon or restricted device, you’re technically in violation of the law.”

That’s not to say you’ll necessarily be arrested for entering the building for wielding a screwdriver, but you will be required, at the very least, to return to your vehicle and deposit any restricted items.

“Most people don’t have malicious intent,” said Rose. “But, screwdrivers and multi-tools and that type of thing can be considered weapons.”

Still, the strain on personnel searching people and items is substantial. According to the sheriff’s report during the Jan. 24, Dodge County commissioners meeting, the courthouse screened almost 18,000 visitors during the first 10 months of 2016, including manual searches of about 1,300 bags and 650 coats. That workload should be drastically reduced with the addition of the new 3-D scanner. The scanner’s arrival will be particularly timely