'Dump Road' Reopens

Wed, 10/04/2017 - 4:49pm admin
Richard Johnson DCI managing editor

Construction is complete on Dodge County Road 21 between Kasson and Mantorville.

The road, also known locally as the “dump road,” because it passes the county transfer station and recycling center, opened to the public last week.

Work on the estimated $2 million project began in mid-June. Dodge County received about $1.7 million in federal transportation planning funds, county engineer Guy Kohlnhofer said.

County 21 was resurfaced with eight inches of concrete following the removal of blacktop and some gravel, to better handle heavy loads from the Transfer Station, Jason Wilker Retaining Wall and Landscaping, and Stussy’s quarry (Stussy Construction, Inc., and Paulson Rock Products).

Work was done by C.S. McCrossan, Maple Grove.

Kohlnhofer said it was the county’s rst concrete job in more than 25 years, and was built with future development in mind.

“We’re happy to have it done,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to worry about that road for 35 or 40 years.” 

 

