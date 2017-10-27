Monday, October 30, 2017
Home / Dodge County Independent / News / Fall Field Day canceled
This fall’s late harvest – now coupled with wintry weather – led to the need to cancel the free event organized by Mower Soil & Water Conservation District, said Tim Ruzek, outreach coordinator for Mower SWCD.

Fall Field Day canceled

Fri, 10/27/2017 - 2:09pm admin1
By: 
Richard Johnson DCI Managing Editor

Organizers canceled a Fall Field Day planned for Tuesday, Oct. 31, at three Mower County farms which use cover crops and other soil-health practices.

 

This fall’s late harvest – now coupled with wintry weather – led to the need to cancel the free event organized by Mower Soil & Water Conservation District, said Tim Ruzek, outreach coordinator for Mower SWCD. 

 

The tour will not be rescheduled for this fall, he said, but Mower SWCD plans to offer another field day tour next spring on soil health and cover crops, like what the staff led last May for about 90 people at the Cotter, Finnegan and Hamilton farms. 

 

Both field day tours this year were planned as part of a Cover Crop Champion grant, awarded by the National Wildlife Federation to Mower SWCD and Austin-area farmers Tom Cotter and Tom Finnegan.

 

Mower SWCD is working on bringing a guest speaker to Austin likely in March to lead a workshop on cover crops and soil health. Details will be announced when available. 

 

Send email to tim.ruzek@mowerswcd.org or call 507-434-2603 for more information.

 

 

See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.

Steele County Times & DCI

Steele County Times
507-583-4431
411 E. Main St.
P.O. Box 247
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

Dodge County Independent
507-634-7503
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

Dodge County Printing
507-634-2661
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media