Fall Field Day canceled

Organizers canceled a Fall Field Day planned for Tuesday, Oct. 31, at three Mower County farms which use cover crops and other soil-health practices.

This fall’s late harvest – now coupled with wintry weather – led to the need to cancel the free event organized by Mower Soil & Water Conservation District, said Tim Ruzek, outreach coordinator for Mower SWCD.

The tour will not be rescheduled for this fall, he said, but Mower SWCD plans to offer another field day tour next spring on soil health and cover crops, like what the staff led last May for about 90 people at the Cotter, Finnegan and Hamilton farms.

Both field day tours this year were planned as part of a Cover Crop Champion grant, awarded by the National Wildlife Federation to Mower SWCD and Austin-area farmers Tom Cotter and Tom Finnegan.

Mower SWCD is working on bringing a guest speaker to Austin likely in March to lead a workshop on cover crops and soil health. Details will be announced when available.

Send email to tim.ruzek@mowerswcd.org or call 507-434-2603 for more information.