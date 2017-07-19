Festival in the Park '17: Something for Everyone

“It’s gonna be awesome,” Festival committee member Candy McKern said.

“It’s a nice family weekend,” fellow committee member Melissa Ries said. “We bring lot of people to town. It’s a great way for people to come visit Kasson for the day. It’s such a nice park, and it’s nice to bring people to town. It’s a great thing for the community.”

The many new events and performers include an obstacle course challenge featuring the K9 Ninja, Roo Yori, aka Andrew Yori, a Rochester native who participated in the American Ninja Warrior TV show in 2016 in the Las Vegas nationals.

The challenge, open to those ages 6 to adult, will test participants’ agility, speed and strength on a balance beam, rope climb, ring swing and monkey bars, among other obstacles. Cash prizes will be awarded in six divisions.

The event encourages people be active, said committee member Bruce Ebnet, in charge of sporting events at the Festival.

“To me, it’s a lot of fun watching the kids try to do something they’ve never been before, and watching the parents – they really get into it,” he said. “I like to see people in better shape, rather than be couch potatoes.”

There also will be a seniors’ dance, complete with polkas, two-steps and waltzes, and a helicopter ball drop (a Kasson ambassador in a chopper drops a bag of numbered ping pong balls over the softball eld; kids grab one ball apiece and turn them in for prizes).