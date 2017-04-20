Final tone sounds for ‘Overbearing Samaritan’
“When I was 4 years old I got a chance to shake John F. Kennedy’s hand, as my aunt was part of his campaign team in Wisconsin. He gave me a PT boat tie-tac. My cousin Davey Christian played on the Miracle on Ice Team in 1980 at Lake Placid. He gave me a signed hockey stick. My cousin, Betsy Wolheim, owns Daw publishing here in New York and she gave me lots of pointers when I wrote my first book.
