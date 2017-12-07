Going to the Dogs

Gone from this year’s Fair is a national exhibit that brought in thousands of people. The Fair hosted the 9/11 Never Forget traveling display, one of the most notable exhibits to ever grace the local fairgrounds.

But while there are no national exhibits this year, the local fair is packing a punch in other ways by of offering a line-up of exciting attractions.

One of the new attractions this year is an ag cab lab, which will be featured in the Four Seasons Arena.

The lab allows children to play a simulation game to see what it is like to drive a tractor on the farm.

Some new additions are taking place in the livestock area. For the first time, the Fair is offering open class poultry show in which anyone from Minnesota can bring chickens, turkeys, ducks and other poultry. Previously the poultry show was limited to 4-H and FFA members.

This year the 4-H program will be honoring supreme showmanship awards for outstanding members showing their animals, including goats, sheep, swine, dairy and beef.

“We’re going to be busy,” said Kelly Vincelette, 4-H program coordinator for Dodge County. She noted the entry numbers are looking on track as well for the number of exhibitors at the Fair.