'A Good Place To Be'

SoberFest is big.

And getting bigger. An estimated 150 to 200 people participated July 29 in the 11th-annual event in Veterans Memorial Park in Kasson.

Seven groups of recovering folks came out to enjoy softball, food and fellowship. The main goal is sobriety, “but the second one is to have fun, and to more or less train your mind in doing things that are positive in nature, that focus on recovery in the community,” said Joe Vogel, coordinator of the Olmsted County Drug Court.