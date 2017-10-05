Hayfield school locked down: police arrest violent offender

The search for a violent offender from northern Minnesota caused some tense moments at Hayfield Public School on the afternoon of Friday, May 5.

Dodge County sheriff’s deputies locked down the exterior of the school as a precaution after receiving information that a violent offender may have been heading to the school to pick up his child.

Sheriff Scott Rose said his office received information regarding Jason Olson, who had a felony warrant out for assault by strangulation for an incident that took place in Douglas County. Olson also had an active warrant from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

The information provided to Dodge County was that Olson is assaultive, has a suicidal history and said he would not be taken alive by law enforcement. The sheriff’s office also received information that Olson may try to get his child from the Hayfield school.

Deputies responded to the school to post outside in case Olson showed up. During this time, the school was placed on an exterior lockdown.

The child was picked up at the school right away at the request of his mother and taken to Mower County, where its deputies remained on scene to ensure the child’s safety.