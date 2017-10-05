Hayfield school locked down: police arrest violent offender
The search for a violent offender from northern Minnesota caused some tense moments at Hayfield Public School on the afternoon of Friday, May 5.
Dodge County sheriff’s deputies locked down the exterior of the school as a precaution after receiving information that a violent offender may have been heading to the school to pick up his child.
Sheriff Scott Rose said his office received information regarding Jason Olson, who had a felony warrant out for assault by strangulation for an incident that took place in Douglas County. Olson also had an active warrant from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
The information provided to Dodge County was that Olson is assaultive, has a suicidal history and said he would not be taken alive by law enforcement. The sheriff’s office also received information that Olson may try to get his child from the Hayfield school.
Deputies responded to the school to post outside in case Olson showed up. During this time, the school was placed on an exterior lockdown.
The child was picked up at the school right away at the request of his mother and taken to Mower County, where its deputies remained on scene to ensure the child’s safety.
Rose said during the incident, Olson’s cell phone was monitored in an attempt to locate him. While his cell information never indicated he entered into Dodge County, deputies continued to remain at the school until 3:48 p.m. when they received information that Olson had been located in Blooming Prairie.
Deputies, along with officers from Blooming Prairie Police, arrested Olson at a residence in Blooming Prairie.
“While at no time were there any threats to the school, faculty or any of the students, Dodge County still took a very proactive approach to ensuring the safety of everyone in the building including the child in question,” Rose said, noting that had Olson showed up at the school there would have been no way he could have entered the property.
Rose added, “This incident was resolved due to great law enforcement work between Douglas, Mower and Dodge counties.”
Olson appeared in Douglas County Court Tuesday morning on the felony assault charge.
See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.