Hero’s tribute along Interstate 35

A perfect and proper tribute during a motorcade trip down Interstate 35 on Thursday, May 25 was given to a sailor from Emmons, Minnesota.

Glaydon Iverson, 24, was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 during World War II.

His remains were not positively identified until just recently. Iverson was on board the USS Oklahoma when it was capsized in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Many of the ship’s 400 casualties remained unidentified until just recently.

Iverson’s remains were identified with the assistance of a certified genealogist who used DNA samples to identify Iverson’s remains. Nephew Gary Iverson was notified last December that his uncle’s remains had been unofficially identified. Official word came to the family this past March.

Iverson and other family members were part of a huge motorcade that motored down Interstate 35 from Minneapolis to the Mittlestadt Funeral Home in Lake Mills, Iowa.

“It’s remarkable that we were able to find closure with my uncle’s death,” said Gary Iverson as he stopped with the motorcade at the I-35 entrance ramp going south. Iverson was driving a vehicle directly behind the hearse carrying his uncle’s remains.

The Minnesota State Patrol led the entourage as it left Minneapolis. Many small towns along the way dispatched their fire departments, law enforcement agencies and veterans with flags in hand to freeway exits and to highway bridges.

Fire departments at Medford and Owatonna paid tribute the passing procession on I-35.

At Ellendale, its local fire department hoisted an American flag atop its fire truck as it was parked at Casey’s near Interstate 35.

The Blooming Prairie Fire Department brought its ladder truck to the bridge on I-35 at Ellendale and extended it 65 feet to display a 20 by 38 foot American flag.

Representing the BP Fire Department were: Jeremy Wangen, Josh Toquam, Israel Wacek, Lee Peterson, Justin Krell and Wade Johnson. Logan Busho and Tyler McGowan were in their fire gear for the Ellendale Fire Department.

“It’s quite an honor to help salute and show respect to an American veteran,” said Krell, an assistant fire marshal for the BP Fire Department. “We were proud to show our gratitude for the sacrifices made by Mr. Iverson,” Krell added.

Krell said the BP Fire Department has displayed its huge American flag on the anniversaries of 911, at department open houses and at the Deer Creek Speedway in Racine.

Krell was especially touched by the opportunity to participate in the honors display for Iverson since he had grandfathers who served during war time.

A grandfather served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and his great grandfather, Nels Sorenson was the last living World War I vet in Blooming Prairie, dying at age 103.

Ninety motorcycles joined the motorcade at Ellendale and headed south I-35 toward Iowa. Over 150 riders joined the honors motorcade along the way.

Many different motorcycle groups were represented including the Patriot Guard, Legion Riders, Christian Riders, Leathernecks and various hog chapters.

Ellendale resident Larry Otto, whose brother Dale was killed in the Vietnam War, watched the arrival of the motorcade near the I-35 south entrance ramp, while holding onto a large American flag.

Just prior to the motorcade’s arrival, Orlo and Kay Toquam of Blooming Prairie arrived to wave their Americana flag brought to the spontaneous event.

Local veterans coordinated a special honors night on Thursday, May 25 in Emmons.

Visitation was May 26 at Mittlestadt Funeral Home. Iverson’s memorial service was held at Emmons Lutheran Church on May 27. A burial with military honors followed at Oak Lawn Cemetery.