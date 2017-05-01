HORSE LOVER MOURNS LOSS

It was a Christmas present Mary Delzer never envisioned getting.

Her companion of nearly 20 years died in a pool of blood on the day after Christmas, leaving the Steele County Sheriff’s posse member emotionally distraught and without a horse that had faithfully served three counties over the past several years.

Delzer had most recently utilized her Arabian horse, Desi, in a search and rescue training exercise outside of Medford in October. The pair also had performed with the rest of the sheriff’s posse in the Fourth of July parade in Blooming Prairie.

“There is a huge empty hole,” Delzer said with tears welling up in her eyes. “She was one in a million. Someone once told me they swore that horse would walk off the end of the earth for me.”

On Dec. 26, Delzer discovered her horse had suffered a major cut to her back leg on the family farm near Bixby. She doesn’t know exactly what happened, but surmises that the horse slipped on a patch of ice on a cement slab in the barn. “There was blood everywhere squirting out of her back leg,” she said.

Upon discovering her horse was in bad shape, Delzer watched in horror as Desi experienced a series of six seizures. “The last one I couldn’t even watch,” she said. “When she was dying, we looked at each other in the eye and said goodbye. That was one of the hardest goodbyes I’ve ever had to say.”

Delzer purchased the unbroken 2-year-old mare from a horse breeder in Lake City 19 years ago. At the time, she recalls wanting to buy a different horse, but the breeder talked her out of it and she settled on Desi.

The couple served for four years with the sheriff’s posse in Scott County and another five years in Dakota County before taking several years off. After she relocated to Steele County, she joined the local posse three years ago.

But her journey with Desi hasn’t always been a pleasant one. In 2000, the horse bucked her off and she suffered a serious head injury after getting smashed into a pole. Delzer suffered a closed head injury and received multiple staples in the back of her head. She missed work for 45 days.

“I should be petrified of horses, but it’s a passion,” said Delzer.

She said it’s difficult to put into words the kind of relationship she had with Desi. “She was so trusting,” Delzer said. “We just connected. It was a partnership. I probably will never have a connection like that again in my lifetime.”

The posse member described her relationship with Desi as something similar to what police officers experience with K-9 partners.

“It’s very rare to connect the way we connected,” she said. “It’s the best horse I have ever had. A good horse will carry a person where most horses won’t go” she added.

Delzer is proud of their service to the various communities over the years. She especially enjoyed riding in area parades and connecting with community members. “It is so wonderful to see the smiles she put on people’s faces,” she said, adding the experience was one of the most rewarding she has had in her life.

They also rode together in a friendship wagon train for a week crossing over 127 miles throughout southern Minnesota.

She has another horse, a 19-year-old Kentucky Mountain breed, but Delzer already knows it won’t be the same as what she experienced with Desi. Delzer is uncertain whether she will continue with the sheriff’s posse.

Whether she returns to the posse or not, Delzer said one thing is certain.

“I will not ever stop loving horses,” she said, adding nothing will ever equal what Desi was for her.