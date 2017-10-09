Jacob’s Run attracts motorcycles, cars

The Open Arms Yellow Ribbon Suicide Prevention fundraiser, “Jacob’s Run,” took place Saturday around the area. The run featuring motorcycles and cars started and ended in Owatonna.

Zach Glazier of Albert Lea captured the action from a drone as the motorcycles and cars traveled throughout the region.

The run is named after Jacob Sikel of Claremont. He died at the age of 15 by suicide. His father, Robert Sikel, organized the Open Arms program in an effort to help others who may be depressed or experiencing mental health problems. Their motto is “It’s ok to ask for help. Be a link and save a life.”

Check out photos from the event at: http://www.bloomingprairieonline.com/jacob’s-run-attracts-motorcycles-...