K-M readies for Homecoming '17

The parade will head east on Eleventh Street Northeast, north on Fifth Avenue, east through the K-M Elementary School parking lot toward the Community Education lot, west on Sixteenth Street Northeast, and conclude on the north side of the high school.

The Homecoming Day schedule:

- Regular classes begin at 8 a.m.

- Homecoming Coronation, 9:20 a.m. in the Minnesota WiFi Performing Arts Center. The event is open to the public.

- Advisory, 10:40 a.m. Parents and volunteers are asked to take oats home after the parade.

- KoMet Homecoming Pep Assembly, 10:55 a.m. in the north gym (Home Federal Arena). The event is open to the public. - Student lunch, 11:30 a.m. to noon (no open lunch for seniors).

- Homecoming Luncheon, served in the commons, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parents and the community are invited to attend the lunch, sponsored by Taher and Erdman’s County Market. Come enjoy a hot dog, chips, cookie and water for only $3!

- Varsity volleyball, 1 p.m. vs. Byron at Home Federal Arena. The free event is open to the public.

- Varsity football, 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Lourdes, KM Telecom Stadium, featuring a halftime performance by the KoMet band under the direction of Tony Boldt.

- Homecoming Dance at “Post Game” until 11:30 p.m. in Home Federal Arena.