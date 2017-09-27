K-M readies for Homecoming '17
Kasson-Mantorville High School students gathered Friday, Sept. 22 for some pre- Homecoming Week fun in the Minnesota WiFi Performing Arts Center.
Student council members dressed up to advertise the big week’s Dress-Up Days: “Millionaire Monday”; “Jersey Day” (Tuesday); “Color Wars”; “Beach-Tourist Day:; and “KoMet Friday.”
A Rock, Paper, Scissors contest also was held, and the Homecoming Court was introduced.
Royalty will include Brooklyn Aarsvold, Carson Borgstrom, MaKayla Griffin, Markayla Kujath, Katie McNeill, Kenna Thornberg, Gabby Thomas, Wes Asprey, Eli Herbst, Lawson Harder, Murad Ismayilov, William Jensen, Bret Kremers and Tomas Pizarro Saenz.
K-M will hold its annual Homecoming events Friday, Oct. 6.
They will feature a Homecoming parade open to the public; a home volleyball match with Byron; pep assembly; Homecoming luncheon; the football game against Rochester Lourdes; and the Homecoming dance.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Dodge County Ice Arena on the County Fairgrounds. Visitors can park in the KM Telecom Stadium lot.
The parade will head east on Eleventh Street Northeast, north on Fifth Avenue, east through the K-M Elementary School parking lot toward the Community Education lot, west on Sixteenth Street Northeast, and conclude on the north side of the high school.
The Homecoming Day schedule:
- Regular classes begin at 8 a.m.
- Homecoming Coronation, 9:20 a.m. in the Minnesota WiFi Performing Arts Center. The event is open to the public.
- Advisory, 10:40 a.m. Parents and volunteers are asked to take oats home after the parade.
- KoMet Homecoming Pep Assembly, 10:55 a.m. in the north gym (Home Federal Arena). The event is open to the public. - Student lunch, 11:30 a.m. to noon (no open lunch for seniors).
- Homecoming Luncheon, served in the commons, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parents and the community are invited to attend the lunch, sponsored by Taher and Erdman’s County Market. Come enjoy a hot dog, chips, cookie and water for only $3!
- Varsity volleyball, 1 p.m. vs. Byron at Home Federal Arena. The free event is open to the public.
- Varsity football, 7 p.m. vs. Rochester Lourdes, KM Telecom Stadium, featuring a halftime performance by the KoMet band under the direction of Tony Boldt.
- Homecoming Dance at “Post Game” until 11:30 p.m. in Home Federal Arena.
See komets.k12. mn.us for more information.
