Kasson Police Department earns statewide honor
Members of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety honor one law enforcement agency for each of four campaigns during the year.
Scott McConkey, Southern Minnesota Liason for the department's Office of Traffic Safety division, takes into account each agency’s efforts in commitment to traffic safety, and their focus efforts during that campaign, when considering honorees.
See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.