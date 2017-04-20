Kasson Police Department earns statewide honor

Members of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety honor one law enforcement agency for each of four campaigns during the year.

Scott McConkey, Southern Minnesota Liason for the department's Office of Traffic Safety division, takes into account each agency’s efforts in commitment to traffic safety, and their focus efforts during that campaign, when considering honorees.

“And when I brought all those together, there was not a close second,” he said April 12 after honoring the Kasson Police Department during a City Council meeting. “It was impossible for me not to give it to them, because of what they had done.”