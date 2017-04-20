Thursday, April 20, 2017
Kasson Police Sgt. Josh Hanson, second from left, and Police Chief Kent Berguis, center, pause with Shannon Grabow, Office of Traffic Safety Enforcement Coordinator; and Scott McConkey, OTS Southern Minnesota Law Enforcement Laison. The Kasson department was honored as one of four “outstanding agencies” by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.

Kasson Police Department earns statewide honor

Thu, 04/20/2017 - 1:13pm admin1
Department ranked 3rd in 2016 campaigns
By: 
Richard Johnson DCI Managing Editor

Members of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety honor one law enforcement agency for each of four campaigns during the year.

Scott McConkey, Southern Minnesota Liason for the department's Office of Traffic Safety division, takes into account each agency’s efforts in commitment to traffic safety, and their focus efforts during that campaign, when considering honorees.

“And when I brought all those together, there was not a close second,” he said April 12 after honoring the Kasson Police Department during a City Council meeting. “It was impossible for me not to give it to them, because of what they had done.” 

