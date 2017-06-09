Kasson teen named Poultry Prince

Charles Miller, 17, of Kasson, was named Poultry Prince on Aug. 27 during the Minnesota State Fair.

Mikayla Schlosser, 15, of Maple Plain, was named Poultry Princess.

“It’s just really cool, because I’ve been working for it for two years,” said Miller, who lives on an 80-acre farm south of Kasson. “It feels awesome to say I can advocate for the poultry industry and Minnesota 4-H.”

Miller owns about 200 birds. All but about 20 are ducks, and all are free-range.

He was a member of this year’s Dodge County 4-H champion herdsmanship team, and placed seventh overall in advanced showmanship at the State Fair.

He had to submit an application for the State Fair poultry competition, and ranked high in the qualifying rounds of the 4-H Poultry Interview, Quiz and Showmanship competition; the 4-H Chicken BBQ Contest; and the Q&A and Stage Presence final round.

He also won grand champion, reserve grand champion, and grand overall showmanship in poultry at the Dodge County Fair.

Miller, son of Greg and Cecilia Miller, is president of the Canisteo Young Farmers 4-H club, and is active in cross country, basketball, and track and field.

He is taking general courses through the Post-Secondary Enrollment Option at Riverland Community College in Austin, and hopes to earn a bachelor’s degree in clinical psychology.