Kasson teen named Poultry Prince
Charles Miller, 17, of Kasson, was named Poultry Prince on Aug. 27 during the Minnesota State Fair.
Mikayla Schlosser, 15, of Maple Plain, was named Poultry Princess.
“It’s just really cool, because I’ve been working for it for two years,” said Miller, who lives on an 80-acre farm south of Kasson. “It feels awesome to say I can advocate for the poultry industry and Minnesota 4-H.”
Miller owns about 200 birds. All but about 20 are ducks, and all are free-range.
He was a member of this year’s Dodge County 4-H champion herdsmanship team, and placed seventh overall in advanced showmanship at the State Fair.
He had to submit an application for the State Fair poultry competition, and ranked high in the qualifying rounds of the 4-H Poultry Interview, Quiz and Showmanship competition; the 4-H Chicken BBQ Contest; and the Q&A and Stage Presence final round.
He also won grand champion, reserve grand champion, and grand overall showmanship in poultry at the Dodge County Fair.
Miller, son of Greg and Cecilia Miller, is president of the Canisteo Young Farmers 4-H club, and is active in cross country, basketball, and track and field.
He is taking general courses through the Post-Secondary Enrollment Option at Riverland Community College in Austin, and hopes to earn a bachelor’s degree in clinical psychology.
“I just really love learning how people think,” he said, “and I like to help people.”
Miller’s secret to success: “Study, study, study.”
“It feels great,” he said. “I’m really proud of all the achievements I got this year. I had never gotten that far before. And we’ll see what next year has to offer, too.”
The Minnesota 4-H and Gold’n Plump scholarship program recognizes the industry knowledge, leadership and skills of Minnesota’s up-and-coming poultry experts each year, awarding two teenagers with poultry ambassador titles and $1,000 academic scholarships.
Sunday’s finals required the top six contestants to showcase their poultry knowledge with strong stage presence and personality, answering questions such as, “How often do most hens lay eggs?” and “How do you protect your chickens from Minnesota’s heat in the summer and cold in the winter?”
Runners up included Isaac Tesch of Mayer, in Carver County; Kari Myhran of Schafer (Chisago County); Gabe Otto of Delano (Wright County); and Jessica Waldron of Elk River (Wright County).
Along with the scholarships, the Poultry Prince and Princess can expand their speaking, interview and presentation skills through industry and publicity appearances during their year-long term and will receive royal portraits created by Ta-coumba Aiken, the official State Fair artist.
They participated in the State Fair parade.
"We’re proud to see this program continue to be a staple at the Minnesota State Fair,” said Brad Rugg, 4-H director of fairs and animal science programs for the University of Minnesota Extension Center for Youth Development. “It’s a wonderful showcase of the talent and passion Minnesota 4-H’ers have for poultry.”
