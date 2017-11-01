KoMets place third in loaded ‘Cheesehead’ field

It was a good news, bad news weekend for the Kasson-Mantorville wrestling team. On the bad news side, they lost their first tournament as a team last weekend when they took part in the Cheesehead Invitational in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. While the KoMets are not a team used to finishing in third place as they did over the weekend, it was aided by the good news which is that the Cheesehead is one of the most loaded tournaments with top teams from around the country.

With the KoMets finishing behind Illinois powerhouses Mortini Catholic (526.5 points) and Mt. Carmel (506.5) and ahead of Minnesota Class AAA powerhouse Apple Valley (466.5), it doesn’t seem like much of a loss at all with 480.5 points. Oh, and they also took home a couple of titles with Brady Berge (160 pounds) and Noah Ryan (220 pounds) picking up breathtaking victories in championship matches.

“Obviously, it’s an extremely tough tournament,” K-M wrestling coach Jamie Heidt admitted. “There’s a lot of deep competition there, but we thought if we wrestled to our potential, we could win the whole thing. We left a lot of points on the table, but we also put a lot of kids on the stand.”

The KoMets were key players in the tournament all weekend, but their biggest highlight came in Ryan’s 220-pound championship match against Evan Foster of St. Michael-Alberville. The contest was a rematch of the 220-pound final of the Minnesota Christmas Tournament on December 17 when Ryan was able to pick up a 9-4 decision, but this was a much closer bout between two of the top wrestlers in the state of Minnesota.

Ryan would find himself trailing by a score of 3-2 late in the match and both he and Foster struggled to gain control on the mat with 40 seconds to go. Suddenly, Ryan flipped the script on Foster trading places in the blink of an eye to gain control and score a two point