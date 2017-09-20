The Last Harvest Fest?

But he and Marilyn are stepping down, and hope new volunteers step forward.

“It’s been a good run,” Papenfus said. “It took us one year to get off the ground, with our permits and everything, being it’s not a city function – it’s all a Harvest Fest function. We’ve got to buy our dram shop and everything. So it’s quite expensive. We’ve got to get a lot of donations and we have to make a lot of money selling tickets. Otherwise we just can’t have this next year. The public is what supports this. If it wasn’t for the public, we wouldn’t have it. But every year they’re back, and they want it again next year.

“I’m tired,” he said. “If somebody in the newer generation wants to take over, they’re sure more than welcome. We’ll help as much as we can. But it just involves so much time. I don’t have that kind of time. Let somebody else do it.”

A big crowd watched 14 classes of Gopher State Tractor Pull competitors bail south up Central Avenue – colorful machines hauling a heavy trailer, their drivers working to carry the load the farthest in order to move up in the standings (see www.gsgtp.com).

It was much quieter at United Methodist Church, home of the 4th- annual Harvest Fest Quilt Show.

Sixty- five quilts were displayed. Voters chose their favorite quilts. Otherwise, there was no prize. Donations were taken for the Semcac food shelf.