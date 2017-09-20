'Little Mermaid' coming to K-M
Language Arts instructor Bernie Buehler and associates went in search of a good fall play to perform at Kasson-Mantorville High School.
They wanted something family-oriented, which would involve lots of students and showcase the spanking- new Minnesota WiFi Performing Arts Center.
They found their play: The Little Mermaid, based on the Broadway hit, the 1989 Disney movie, and the 1837 book by Hans Christian Andersen.
And they found the kids: 62 cast members, in grades 3 through 12.
The play is scheduled for six performances, from Saturday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 12.
“Wonderful production,” said Buehler, who will direct the venture. “One that everybody knows and loves and will want to come to see. We just want to tell everyone: It’ll be a wonderful show, a delightful show. Our goal is to thoroughly entertain anyone who comes.”
The show has a unique “undersea” feel, said sixth- grader Caden Quattran, who plays Flounder, best friend of Ariel - the Little Mermaid. Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her mermaid’s tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, including Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.
Quattran said he looks forward to acting, and watching everyone enjoy the show. “I really hope this turns out as good as ‘Sound of Music,’ (last fall’s play, which sold out at the Performing Arts Center),” he said. “In my opinion, it’s looking really good.”
Senior Cody Rysavy said he especially enjoys watching the energetic cast.
He will be stage manager, and help out with directing.
"Big undertaking, but lots and lots of fun," he said. "I hope to learn a lot, too, because I've never acualy worked backstage. I've worked a lot of 'onstage,' but this time I'm taking a step back."
This is the first of four theatre productions scheduled this year at K-M. There also will be a one-act play in late January; a middle school detective comedy, ‘Shade of Noir,’ in late February; and a high school play, the romantic comedy ‘Almost Maine,’ in April.
That last play will be directed by Melisa Ferris, a veteran member of the Mantorville Theatre Company.
“We’ve waited a long time to work together,” Buehler said. “We nally have Ferris-Buehler productions. She’s been fantastic to work with.”
He is assisted in “Little Mermaid” by choreographer Amy Beeman, a K-M alumna; choral director Andrew Faller; and band/orchestra director Tony Boldt.
The group also is supported by K-M’s Drama Club Boosters.
Cast members helped their cause by marching in the Festival in the Park and Marigold Days parades.
“It takes a lot of very good, competent people helping. It’s a lot of people, and a lot of administrative support,” Buehler said. “It’s really a community effort to put on a production. It’s wonderful to work with such wonderful students in these communities, and their families.”
Two presentations of “The Little Mermaid” will be preceded by seafood dinners – elegant, sit- down dinners provided by professional chefs.
"I look forward to many, many people attending, more than anything else," Buehler said. "I want to see this community enjoy a wonderful production, and just see the wonderful facilities that we have here at K-M- and the wonderful students we have here, the talent that they bring here. They are just absoutly fantastic. These students are absolutly second-to-none."
More Mermaid
The Little Mermaid will be held on the following dates in the Minnesota WiFI Performing Arts Center at Kasson-Mantorville High School:
• Saturday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m. (seafood dinner at 5 p.m.; $25 for adults, $15 for kids).
• Sunday, Nov. 5, 2 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 9, 12:30 p.m. (Senior matinee; tickets are general admission for the day and will be sold at a discounted price of $8 (normally $10) for all attendees. Tickets may be purchased only at the door.
• Friday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. (seafood dinner at 5 p.m.; $25 for adults, $15 for kids)
• Sunday, Nov. 12, 2 p.m.
Tickets for Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday shows are available online or at the door. The cost is $10 for adults, $7 for students.
See Komets.k12.mn.us and click on the home page and “Buy tickets for the Little Mermaid.” Or stop by the high school o ce from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays to buy tickets.
Dinner and show tickets must be purchased separately.
Dinner tickets must be purchased by Friday, Oct. 27 for the Nov. 4 dinner, and by Friday, Nov. 3 for the Nov. 11 dinner.
Dinners will include a dinner salad, seafood trio (lobster tail, scallops and shrimp scampi), risotto, parmesan-roasted asparagus, dinner roll, Bananas Foster or sundae bar, water, co ee and milk.
Kids' options include hand-breaded chivken tenders, scratch-made macaroni and cheese, corn, and a sundae bar.
See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.