'Little Mermaid' coming to K-M

Language Arts instructor Bernie Buehler and associates went in search of a good fall play to perform at Kasson-Mantorville High School.

They wanted something family-oriented, which would involve lots of students and showcase the spanking- new Minnesota WiFi Performing Arts Center.

They found their play: The Little Mermaid, based on the Broadway hit, the 1989 Disney movie, and the 1837 book by Hans Christian Andersen.

And they found the kids: 62 cast members, in grades 3 through 12.

The play is scheduled for six performances, from Saturday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Nov. 12.

“Wonderful production,” said Buehler, who will direct the venture. “One that everybody knows and loves and will want to come to see. We just want to tell everyone: It’ll be a wonderful show, a delightful show. Our goal is to thoroughly entertain anyone who comes.”