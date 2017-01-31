Local attorney picked for Waseca County judgeship

A local attorney has been named the state’s newest district court judge.

Gov. Mark Dayton has chosen Carol Hanks of Waseca as the new judge for Waseca County, replacing the Honorable Larry Collins, who retired last year.

Hanks is a shareholder at Patton, Hoversten & Berg, where she handles cases in family and criminal law, estate planning and probate and trust administration.

Previously she was a judicial law clerk to Judge Renee Worke, Judge Casey Christian and Judge Joseph Bueltel in the Third Judicial District, which includes Steele and Waseca counties among others.

She earned her bachelors degree from Minnesota State University and her law degree from Mitchell Hamline College of Law.

Hanks is a member of the Fifth District Bar Association, member and past president of the Steele County Bar Association, member of the Lawyers Professional Responsibility Fifth District Ethics Committee and a Children’s Justice Initiative committee member for Steele and Waseca counties.

“Through her significant professional accomplishments, Ms. Carol M. Hanks has demonstrated her fairness and acumen,” Gov. Dayton said. “Her service on committees focused on judicial ethics and justice for children shows her commitment to fairness and service. I thank her for taking on this important role.”

Dayton had also considered two other candidates for the judgeship, Steele County Attorney Daniel McIntosh and Jeffrey Johnson, chief public defender for the district.

No date has been set at this time for Hanks’ swearing in.