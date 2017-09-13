Marigold Days: 'It's all good'

“Fishing is his life,” said his aunt, Pat Bester of Eagan.

Alexa Evenson was named Miss Congeniality and Miss Mantorville on Saturday evening, earning a $500 scholarship.

Don Pappas, owner of the famed Hubbell House, was named “Gem of Mantorville.”

“That’s always something I enjoy about Marigold Days,” Mantorville Mayor Chuck Bradford said. “It’s a chance to recognize those people who are really active, and really, a lot of times, go without getting thanks, but still keep doing and keep volunteering. So it’s really fun to be able to recognize some of those individuals.”

Bradford said the Marigold Days committee tries to add new activities, events and attractions each year.

The Big Iron Classic rumbled through town on Saturday, on its parade route around the area.

“I’m always amazed at how many people I meet when I’m walking around, who say this is the first time they’ve been to this event,” he said. “That tells me that, not only are there people who have done this and have a habit of coming, but we’re also successfully attracting newer crowds.

“I’m really happy to see how successful it is, and all the vendors, of course, make a big contributions to it. And our volunteers. I couldn’t say enough about how many volunteers and how hard they work. Great event,” Bradford said.

Pat and Clyde Hinrichs, Zumbrota, were seated in a driveway near the start of the parade, which featured dozens of entrants - many of whom tossed candy to little ones waiting along the curbs.

Pat said she and Clyde have attended Marigold Days for about 25 years.

“We wouldn’t miss this for anything,” she said. “It’s a lot of people we know, from family and friends around– and it’s just really a good parade.

“This is the best.”

Bradford said Marigold Days provides a “huge” economic boost for his city.

Many businesses opened during the big event, he said, and thus probably earned 30 percent of their profit for the year.

“It gives us a chance to really highlight what Mantorville is,” he said. “I know lot of times I’ll talk to some people throughout the year at the Hubbell House, and they’re, ‘Oh, we came over for Marigold Days and we’re just so entranced with this community. We wanted to come back and see what it was like when it was a little quieter, and not so many people around, and take time and look at the antique shops and talk to some of the store owners.’

“I think it’s important, not only for the economic impact that it has for the weekend, but also the ongoing impact that it has throughout the year, to help us increase our awareness throughout the community,” Bradford said.