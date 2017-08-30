Marigold Days to offer myriad of events

“I think the Car Show is becoming a favorite,” fellow committee member James Jencks said. “I think all of the antique booths are always fun to leisurely stroll through. The big parade, too, where they throw all the candy out (that’s according to Jencks’ son, Elliot, 6).”

Mantorville's 52nd-annual event, scheduled for Sept. 9-10, includes a wide variety of offerings- from Log House tours, a spaghetti super, a Quilt Show, and Melodrama at the historic Mantorville Opera House, to a kids' fishing contest, a Stagecoach 5K run, a car show, a rubber duck regatta and a firefighters' water fight.

It began as a ower show in 1965, to promote the planting of marigolds throughout the city, sponsored by Marigold Dairy.