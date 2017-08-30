Saturday, September 2, 2017
Home / Dodge County Independent / News / Marigold Days to offer myriad of events
Luverne and Cathy Vangness were named Phantom Garden winners during the 2016 Marigold Days celebration in Mantorville.

Marigold Days to offer myriad of events

Wed, 08/30/2017 - 4:34pm admin
Annual event set for Sept. 9-10 in Mantorville
By: 
Richard Johnson DCI Managing Editor

Marigold Days committee members have so many favorite events, it's hard to choose just one. " I always look forward to the antique and flea market," Paul Larsen, Mantorville's Chamber of Commerce secretary. "The owner show is always nice- and that's kind of what started it all. And of course, the music is always great."

“I think the Car Show is becoming a favorite,” fellow committee member James Jencks said. “I think all of the antique booths are always fun to leisurely stroll through. The big parade, too, where they throw all the candy out (that’s according to Jencks’ son, Elliot, 6).” 

Mantorville's 52nd-annual event, scheduled for Sept. 9-10, includes a wide variety of offerings- from Log House tours, a spaghetti super, a Quilt Show, and Melodrama at the historic Mantorville Opera House, to a kids' fishing contest, a Stagecoach 5K run, a car show, a rubber duck regatta and a firefighters' water fight. 

It began as a ower show in 1965, to promote the planting of marigolds throughout the city, sponsored by Marigold Dairy.

The city was named a Marigold City, USA in 1980.

“It’s a long time to keep an event going,” Larsen said. “It’s not a record or anything. We had our big 50th anniversary a couple years ago. But we all decided to keep it going."

"It's always been like an ambassador," Jencks said. "It's just a cool event to show people what Mantorville is, everything that we are. The food is always good, too."

Funds raised help the Mantorville Restoration Association set up the following year's Marigold Days extravaganza. 

The Association owns and maintains the Restoration House, Cooper's Log House, the Normal School, the Greek Revival House, the Carriage House and the Opera House. 

 

See full story in this week’s print edition or subscribe online. Please subscribe here or current subscribers can login here.

Steele County Times & DCI

Steele County Times
507-583-4431
411 E. Main St.
P.O. Box 247
Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

Dodge County Independent
507-634-7503
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

Dodge County Printing
507-634-2661
121 West Main St.
Kasson, MN 55944

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media