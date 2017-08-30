'Mass casualties' at the Fairgrounds

It was a bad accident. A car pulled in front of a school bus, which hit the van, entered a ditch, and rolled onto its side.

Both vehicles were full of people. There were 30 or 40 victims; several were killed.

Squads of law enforcement and emergency personnel from around the area responded quickly to the site.

Thankfully, it was actually a training exercise, hosted Aug. 24 by Dodge County Emergency Management and the Dodge County Sheri ’s Office at the County Fairgrounds in Kasson.