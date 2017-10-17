MEATING THE NEEDS OF CUSTOMERS 24/7

In the fast-paced world where people want things right away, Steve’s Meat Market has found an innovative way to meet the needs of meat lovers any time of the day or night.

Steve’s is the first meat market in Minnesota, and only the second in the entire country, to introduce a meat vending machine featuring many varieties of meat products outside of its Ellendale store. The new motto at Steve’s is “We ‘Meat’ your needs 24/7.”

Last week a German worker installed the vending machine, which was imported from Germany.