Donnavon Eaker of Steve’s Meat Market shows off her latest innovation—a meat vending machine. Meat lovers will now be able to access 35 meat products outside of the store located in downtown Ellendale any time of the day or night. Steve’s is the first meat market in Minnesota, and only the second in the country, to have a meat vending machine, which came from Germany.

MEATING THE NEEDS OF CUSTOMERS 24/7

Steve’s adds first meat vending machine in Minnesota
By: 
By RICK BUSSLER Publisher
We’re the first one in Minnesota. To me, that’s cool for the small town of Ellendale.” Donnavon Eaker Steve’s Meat Market Owner

In the fast-paced world where people want things right away, Steve’s Meat Market has found an innovative way to meet the needs of meat lovers any time of the day or night. 

Steve’s is the first meat market in Minnesota, and only the second in the entire country, to introduce a meat vending machine featuring many varieties of meat products outside of its Ellendale store. The new motto at Steve’s is “We ‘Meat’ your needs 24/7.”

Last week a German worker installed the vending machine, which was imported from Germany. 

